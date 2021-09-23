death-stranding-director's-cut:-is-it-worth-it?

The relationship between Sam and BB is one of the best parts of Death Stranding. (Image: Disclosure/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You can choose between two graphics modes: Performance, with 4K upscaling and even 50 frames per second (FPS); and Fidelidade, with native 4K and FPS below 50. Players can also activate Widescreen mode, which uses the normal console display of 21:9 to show a gameplay equivalent to a display 21: 9.

As expected, SSD usage reflects faster loading screens. At one point, I had to go back to the most recent save, which took less than five seconds to load. Only the first game loading takes a little longer.

What’s new from Director’s Cut

In addition to taking advantage of PlayStation 5 features to optimize gameplay, Death Stranding Director’s Cut also brings new gameplay . Kojima Productions claims that all these additions were built from scratch, after the release of the first version of the game.

For those who will start a new journey in Director’s Cut, this new content will be unlocked bit by bit as you progress through the story. For those who have transferred an advanced or endgame save, it will be necessary to visit some distribution centers or open messages in the menu to get access to the news.

In my imported progress, in which several regions already had the chiral network active, it didn’t take me long to find the jump ramp, a new construction that facilitates access in places that have wide cracks in the ground, for example. In this first encounter, I couldn’t perform a proper jump, even after seven attempts, probably because the structure was incorrectly positioned.

To use the ramp, Sam needs to be on a motorcycle or tricycle, and you must pick up speed in order to get the necessary momentum to reach the desired side. In the air, players can still perform aerial tricks while controlling the protagonist. When well positioned, the ramps will certainly make your life easier and add a little speed to locomotion.

Another unique structure is the chiral bridge, which serves to connect sections that the normal bridge is not able to reach. There’s also the catapult, which can be used to deliver loads into more complicated areas and save Sam a hike or climb. Once built, you can place the packages in the build pod and activate it. The catapult reaches moderately distant regions, and you’ll have to control the pod with the charge remotely. Don’t forget to open the parachute before the package hits the ground.

The chiral bridge is one of the new features in the game, but structure disappears in the rain. (Screenshot: Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

Then I went to get my hands on my favorite addition: the robot friend. Once you get this new companion, you can send him to deliver a load to the selected destination or leave him to follow Sam. In the latter case, it is possible to put a huge amount of charge on the friendly robot, either to lighten Sam’s weight or to pick up multiple orders at the same time.

You can still use the friendly robot to carry Sam to the nearest terminal or active delivery point. There is only one important detail: the metal companion only works within the chiral network, which means that it will only be more useful from the middle of the game onwards, when Sam has included a fair amount of areas in the UCA network.

The friendly robot limitation is necessary in order not to unbalance the experience of Death Stranding