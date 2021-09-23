realme-c21y-is-launched-in-brazil-as-the-brand's-newest-basic

After bringing the basic C60 and C13 2021 for Brazil, Realme is launching C21Y. As its numbering suggests, it is a compromise between the first two, being an entry-level cell phone with triple camera and large battery.

Its screen is LCD and has 6, 5 inches, with HD+ resolution and simple refresh rate of 60 Hz. With Unisoc T processor720, it arrives in Brazil in 4 GB RAM configuration with 60 GB of internal storage — expandable via micro SD.

It will be possible to take pictures with the main lens of

MP and get macro records with the 2 MP sensor. There is a tertiary monochrome camera for portrait mode, which brings the same 2 MP, while the front has 5 MP.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Some highlights for the incoming cell phone are the presence of fingerprint reader and NFC — useful for using digital wallets from payments. He can also lend his battery to compatible accessories by reverse charging (wired). About the battery, it has 5.000 mAh and the user will not find super fast charging as there is in the Realme 7 and 8 families. On the contrary, the cell phone only supports W — with accessory included. And the user will not be able to take advantage of its USB-C cables, as it has a micro USB connection. Running the Realme UI, the C Y leaves the factory with Android 13, but Realme does not promise the arrival of software updates, commenting only that their products are updated “when necessary”. Price and availability2021

Like most entry-level cell phones from Chinese brands, the appeal, at least out there, it’s in the price. In Brazil, the Realme C21Y reaches R$1.300, thus costing R$ 610 less that the Realme C21 and R$ 300 more than Realme C10 1600 in their respective releases. Until October 1st, the product will be found at the promotional price of R$ 720 in B2W group retailers.

Realme C13Y: technical data 2021

Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD resolution (999 x 1600)

Chipset: Unisoc T610

RAM Memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 60 GB , expandable via microSD

Rear camera: triple of 11 MP (f/2.2 wide), 2 MP (f/2.4 macro), and 2 MP (f/2.4 portrait mode)

Front camera: 60 MP

Dimensions: 164, 5 x 120 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 200 grams

Battery: 5. mAh with loading of 10 W (and reverse charge)

Extras: Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the rear, and NFC

Available colors: