xiaomi-civi-has-full-design-unveiled-before-release

After a few teasers confirming its launch for next week, Xiaomi has just anticipated the complete design of its next big smartphone bet for the mid-range segment that will give way to the abandoned Xiaomi line Mi CC. Xiaomi Civi: Intermediate must be launched without charger in the box Xiaomi opens store in Curitiba this Friday with discounts on products Xiaomi Mi 9: is it still worth buying? In a video posted by the brand on the Chinese social network Weibo, we are finally introduced to Xiaomi CIVI, the brand’s intermediary that must compete against other major devices in the segment in China, including popular series such as Oppo Reno and Vivo S. During the few seconds of the video, Xiaomi presents the CIVI with a shiny back cover and multiple shades of blue and purple, plus a set of cameras c With three main sensors and a gold frame. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! Right at the beginning you can view the Dolby Atmos brand logo engraved on the device , confirming that the sound technology will be implemented on the smartphone as another differential.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi) 507697

In a new poster published by the brand on Weibo , we see the ambassador of the CIVI line highlighting the device in her hands, reinforcing the design seen in the video above and without further details.

Finally, photos shared on the Chinese social network reveal even more details regarding the device, which will have a large front panel with a centralized circular notch and curved sides.

Rumors indicate that the smartphone will feature an OLED screen of 6,27 inches and Full HD resolution, but there is no information about refresh rate or more details about your hardware.

The Xiaomi CIVI will be officially released in of September, next Monday, and there is still no evidence that the model can be sold in markets outside China.

Source: Xiaomi CIVI (in Chinese)