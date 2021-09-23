quasars-will-be-used-to-measure-distances-close-to-the-beginning-of-the-universe

To measure the distances of cosmic objects, astronomers have several methods. One of the most basic is parallax, but it only works for relatively short measurements. For more distant things, it is necessary to find luminous bodies known as the “standard candle”. detected

The type of object to be used as a standard sail depends on the distance you want to measure. For closer distances, Cepheid stars are used, which pulsate in a way related to their luminosity, revealing the distance from the galaxy where it is located. At a farther level, Type IA supernovae are used, dating back to about three billion years after the Big Bang.

To go even further into space—and therefore , more distant in the past — the new study proposes to use the luminosity of quasars as standard candles, because these objects would allow to reach 660 millions of years after the Big Bang. This would be an impressive advance over measurements made with Type IA supernovae.