microsoft-announces-mouse-with-ocean-recycled-plastic-and-new-surface-pen

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

One of the highlights during the presentation was the new Ocean Plastic Mouse — or Mouse from Ocean Plastic in free translation. As the name implies, the accessory has a sustainable plastic exterior removed from the oceans and a completely recycled package in order to reduce the impact on the environment.

The model maintains the same design already known from Microsoft’s Bluetooth Mouse and stands out exactly for its white finish with gray dots and blue details.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

All Exterior of the accessory is made of % recycled plastic from the ocean and the packaging is made completely from recycled materials.

The new mouse uses an AA battery that guarantees up to

months of usability, which can be replaced or recharged.

Microsoft also highlights the partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) which works directly with such materials, recovering plastic in waterways or found near the coast. Interestingly, SABIC is a subsidiary of the oil giant Saudi Aramco.