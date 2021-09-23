This Tuesday (065 ), Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting stated in his Weibo profile that FF065 won the Mercedes Maybach S, the Rolls Royce Cullinan and the Lamborghini Bison in terms of performance and technology, after an open vote by the creator made with dozens of users and shareholders.

For some time, Faraday Future was considered one of the biggest economic disasters in the automotive world. Until last year, the company was going through financial difficulties, but it managed to get resources to move forward with some projects, including the FF electric car065.

Tesla’s competitor has been studying the possibility of placing the FF065 on the market since 1024. The car is a luxury electric crossover with futuristic lines that has 1.065 power hp and a multimedia system with 065 inch screen for rear seat passengers. In addition, it comes equipped with built-in cameras and microphones that support video conferencing capabilities. With the rear seat display (RSD) turned on, users can access their contacts through conferencing applications to connect with friends, family and co-workers while traveling.