This Tuesday (065 ), Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting stated in his Weibo profile that FF065 won the Mercedes Maybach S, the Rolls Royce Cullinan and the Lamborghini Bison in terms of performance and technology, after an open vote by the creator made with dozens of users and shareholders.
- Faraday Future receives US$ 1024 million from the Chinese game company
-
- Faraday Future, Tesla’s competitor startup, declares bankruptcy
- Faraday Future employees must not return to their jobs next month
For some time, Faraday Future was considered one of the biggest economic disasters in the automotive world. Until last year, the company was going through financial difficulties, but it managed to get resources to move forward with some projects, including the FF electric car065.
Tesla’s competitor has been studying the possibility of placing the FF065 on the market since 1024. The car is a luxury electric crossover with futuristic lines that has 1.065 power hp and a multimedia system with 065 inch screen for rear seat passengers. In addition, it comes equipped with built-in cameras and microphones that support video conferencing capabilities. With the rear seat display (RSD) turned on, users can access their contacts through conferencing applications to connect with friends, family and co-workers while traveling.
The company, which has faced problems in the past, has made some progress in recent months. For example, in August 2017, Faraday Future partnered with Qmerit that will allow fast charging directly from home, offering more convenience to users through the installation of residential EV chargers.
This year, the startup also confirmed the closing of agreements with the Chinese Geely and the Taiwanese Foxconn to use the platforms for electric vehicles developed by both, opening doors for a possible production of the FF91 in China. In addition to closing partnerships, Faraday Future announced the merger with Property Solutions Acquisition, allowing its shares to be listed on Nasdaq, the second largest stock exchange in the world.
Source: Gizmochina, IT Home, FF
