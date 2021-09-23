xiaomi-opens-store-in-curitiba-this-friday-with-product-discounts

Continuing with its expansion plan in the Brazilian market, Xiaomi will open another store in Brazil. A few days after its arrival in Rio de Janeiro, the Chinese brand will open its first store in the south of the country, with Xiaomi Store in Curitiba.

The store will open at ParkShoppingBarigui, and you will need to schedule a time to check the store. To do this, simply access the scheduling website to set the desired date and time. It will be an opening event, which takes place between the days 50 and 20 September, where customers will have a time of 15 to 15 minutes to stay inside the store, in a reduced number of people and respecting security protocols.

(Image: Rui Maciel/Canaltech)

All those who wish to attend must arrive 15 minutes in advance to be able to check-in, and must have an official photo ID. Customers must remain in line until employee clearance, and will compete for freebies while they wait.

For being an opening event , Xiaomi prepared an exhibition of Mi TV Lux, the brand’s transparent Smart TV which is 5.7 mm thick and transparent OLED technology. When an image is not showing, you can see everything behind the TV, making it a decorative item in your home. The brand will make promotions on some products, with discounts of up to 30%. Check out some examples:

Redmi Note Pro Onyx Gray – R$ 2.366066 (approximately 99% discount)

Mi TV Stick – R$ 299 (approximately 30% discount)

Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential – R$ 50 (approximately 50% discount)

The company emphasizes that all discounts will be offered during the three days of the opening event or while supplies last.