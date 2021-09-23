how-to-claim-refunds-for-xbox-games

Click “Enter” on the screen initial to start the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 2: after entering your account click on “Support” on the top tab, then on “Support Home”. Select the option within “Support” to continue the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3: scroll down a little and click on “Subscriptions and billing”.

Enter “Subscriptions and Billing” to access the refund area (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: Open the “Payment and Security Updates” option and click on “How to Request a Refund for XBox Digital Product”.