Team India at the Opening Ceremony: watch video of Team India at the Opening Ceremony; Team India at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Smile on face, Tricolor in hands… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Team India at the Opening Ceremony: watch video of Team India at the Opening Ceremony; Team India at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Smile on face, Tricolor in hands… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Tokyo

The Indian team led by Tek Chand marched in the sports village for the grand opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics. He was walking proudly carrying the tricolour, while other members were following him. Everyone was wearing a mask and had the tricolor in both hands.

A few hours before the opening ceremony, the predetermined flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu and five other members of the Indian contingent have been placed in quarantine after coming in contact with a person who was infected with Kovid 19. In the last six days, none of those players have tested positive.

As a precautionary step, they will remain in quarantine. Tek Chand took over as the flag bearer in place of Mariyappan. It is noteworthy that on arrival in Tokyo, he was tested for 6 days and all his reports are negative, but the organizing committee has advised that Mariapan should not attend the opening ceremony today.

Mariyappan, who will compete in the men’s high jump F42 event, is allowed to practice, but his timing will be different. The F42 category is for athletes with a lack of a leg, a difference in leg length, impaired muscle strength, or passive range of motion in the legs.