used-car-unicorn-kavak-is-now-the-2nd-most-valuable-latin-startup

The Mexican startup Kavak announced this Wednesday (17) an investment of US$ 157 million (R$ 3.6 billion) in series E-type investment rounds, that precede a possible listing of the company on the Stock Exchange. The fundraising was led by the venture capital company General Catalyst (which has already invested in Airbnb and Instacart, among others). Other participating funds were Tiger, Spruce House, D1, SEA, Founders Fund, Ribbit and SoftBank.

According to the Infomoney website, the new investment raised the market value of Kavak to US$ 8.7 billion (R $30,7 billion). As a result, it became the second most valuable startup in Latin America, according to consulting firm CB Insights. The first place in the region is still the Brazilian fintech Nubank, which is worth more than US$ 22 billion (R $157,8 billion).

The Mexican company has an application (Android | iOS) of buying and selling used cars with a two-year warranty. The startup inspects up to 119 parts to prove the quality of the vehicle. In addition to its home country, it operates in Brazil and Argentina and should expand into new markets after the last investment.