loki-series-character-will-migrate-to-comics-in-new-marvel-saga

Many of the elements explored in the Loki series were first seen in the Marvel comics, as well as other concepts already used in the MCU. However, Miss Minutes is a totally original character in the comic book publisher’s film productions.
Her comic book debut, for now, is only confirmed in a variant cover of Timeless #1 (
Sem Tempo, in free translation), magazine that will be released in 19 from December. However, until there is an official confirmation from Marvel, there is the possibility of Miss Minutes stamping the cover of the magazine only as a strategy for the publisher to take advantage of her popularity, without the appearance of the character in the narrative itself.
