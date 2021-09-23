loki-series-character-will-migrate-to-comics-in-new-marvel-saga

Miss Minutes, a character introduced in the Disney+ series Loki, will debut in the Marvel comics.

X-Men will have their own Captain America in the comics Screenwriter Mark Millar reveals the “secret story” of the Marvel Zombies

Marvel creatively shows how the claws of Marvel Wolverine Can Kill The Hulk

Many of the elements explored in the Loki series were first seen in the Marvel comics, as well as other concepts already used in the MCU. However, Miss Minutes is a totally original character in the comic book publisher’s film productions.

Her comic book debut, for now, is only confirmed in a variant cover of Timeless #1 (