new-comic-shows-thing-could-be-killed-by-dc-hero-weapon

Anyone who knows the Thing, superhero of the Fantastic Four, knows that it’s no easy task to find something fatal against his rocky skin. But the magazine Fantastic Four #35, released in the US recently, shows that a mystical weapon can fatally injure Ben Grimm — and it is in possession of another DC character.

Batman’s new armor brings “cousins” from the claws of Wolverine

Wonderwoman discovers powers with her new talking lasso



Creator of Hellboy returns to producing comics after 5 years with a new character

In the story scripted by Dan Slott and designed by John Romita Jr., several temporal variants of the villain Kang the Conqueror are vying for the best way to defeat the Fantastic Four from different time points.

Spoilers to follow. One of these variants kills the Human Torch with a molecular disruptor. Next, he materializes Captain America’s shield to block the Thing’s punch and then transports the Excalibur sword, driving it into the Thing’s chest.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!