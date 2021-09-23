Tesla appeared in 2003 (and not just by the hands of Elon Musk, as you might be thinking) and today it is a reference when the subject at hand is autonomous or electric car. The brand’s models are full of luxury and technology, but for those who want to buy — and have the financial conditions to do so — this question comes up: How much does the best Tesla autonomous car cost?

Tesla sets an absurd condition for using the autopilot

Use of autopilot makes drivers more distracted, study points out

The US will investigate other automakers because of Tesla

Before effectively answering how much the interested party in the best autonomous car of the brand will have to pay to take the machine home, two important points need to be made. raised. The first is to make it clear that, at least for now, all Tesla (S, 3, X and Y) are electric cars with semi-autonomous driving technology. In other words: they have the same steering system and require the presence of the driver (as shown in the video above, in a lap on the Nürburgring track, in Germany).

5 semi-autonomous technologies in your car that you need to know about

Tesla autopilot saves drunk driver’s life; see

Based on this idea, how to determine which is the best autonomous (or semi-autonomous, as the case) of Tesla? The Canaltech

report was looking for the answer directly at the source: Tesla’s official website in the United States. We started a chat with one of the online consultants, in an attempt to put an end to the matter.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Serena, who spoke to the report quickly, kept her doubt in the air, with an answer beyond the conventional: “That’s a big question. All standalone models from Tesla are great. It depends a lot on your taste or, then, which model best suits your needs”, she explained before gently declining the other questions because “I am not authorized to give this type of assistance”. It was the famous “thanks for nothing”, wasn’t it?