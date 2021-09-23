macos-has-critical-flaw-that-allows-attackers-to-execute-code

A new zero-day vulnerability (a critical hole that had not been detected at launch) has been found in all macOS versions, including the most recent one, Big Sur.

The flaw, found by security researcher Park Minchan, is due to the way macOS processes internet location files (.inetloc), which unexpectedly ends up allowing code deployed by intruders into these documents to run without any warning or permission. Minchan shared the finding with researchers from the SSD Secure Disclosure program.

Usually, .inetloc files act as shortcuts to web pages, causing them to open a page in the default browser when they are opened. of the mac device. However, this vulnerability causes files with this extension, instead of indicating websites, to indicate the location “file//”, thus allowing the execution of arbitrary code.