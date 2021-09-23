microsoft-warns-of-on-demand-phishing-gang

The Microsoft security team today released a report on a massive operation that offered phishing services to cybercrime gangs from a hosting infrastructure. Researchers at the computer giant are linking this structure to Phishing-as-a-Service (PHaaS) services.

Specialized gang in phishing uses Morse code to cover up attacks

How a journalist ended a phishing campaign in two days

Do you know what pharming is? Know the threat and how to avoid it

The service, which goes by the names BulletProofLink, BulletProftLink and Anthrax, is currently advertised on cyber crime forums. It is considered an evolution of the “phishing kits” that have been around for a few years, which are made up of multiple phishing pages and login layouts from well-known companies and services. The detailed operation in Microsoft’s report, in addition to these items, also offers hosting and sending email services integrated into its infrastructure.

What makes BulletProofLink a PHaaS is the fact that members of the malware team itself do all the work necessary for the scam to occur, from creating the fake pages, configuring the address that will redirect to the fraudulent website, sending the messages to victims, collecting the data, and finally, deliver the information to customers.