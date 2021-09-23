Gucci House | New photos show Lady Gaga “dressed to kill”

Casa Gucci, one of the most awaited movies from 30 and starring Lady Gaga, won this week more official images, a few months of release in theaters. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, manager of the luxury brand Gucci.

In the images, we see Gaga characterized as the ex-socialite with different clothes for each occasion: dressed in wedding, party and ski clothes, with a red dress and definitely expensive jewelry, in addition to a black jacket and sunglasses, fleeing from photographers, probably after the crime had been committed.

The film is based on the book Casa Gucci: A History of Glamour, Greed, Madness and Death, by Sara Gay Forden, which tells about Reggiani’s plans to order her ex-husband’s death. The motivation for the crime was that Gucci left Patrizia to have a relationship with Paola Franchi, lying to his ex-wife who was going away and never coming back. The crime took place in Milan, Italy, when the assassin hired by Patrizia Reggiani fired four shots at Gucci as he entered his company’s headquarters. In addition to the principal, four other people were convicted of the murder.

Adam Driver is also cast as victim Maurizio Gucci; Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, responsible for creating the famous brand logo; Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, who helped drive the brand internationally; and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auriemma, friend of Reggiani. Before Casa Gucci