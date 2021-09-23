oi-fibra-expands-its-network-and-is-already-present-in-50-cities-in-the-south-region

Three more cities in the South region will receive internet via optical fiber from Oi. The expansion is the result of investments of R$ 194 million in the first half of 2021. Offers reach 1 Gbps speed.

The new cities included in the coverage are in Rio Grande do Sul (RS) and cover locations located on the western border of the state. Residents of 10 Alegrete neighborhoods (such as Centro, Vila Nova, Ibirapuitã and Promorar) and 12 from Rosário do Sul (as Centro, Jardim Paraíso, Jorge Arigoni and Rio Branco) already have access to the service. Another location where the network has been enabled is the city of Carazinho, in the northwest region of the state.

Image: Reproduction/Elements/leungchopan

In Alegrete, more than 9,000 homes are able to receive the service. In Rosário do Sul, there are 2 thousand. In all of RS, the company has 300 thousand users and more than 1.3 million homes able to receive the service . Other cities that have access to the network are Alvorada, Camaquã, Canoas, Caxias do Sul, Garibaldi, Gravataí, Marau, Novo Hamburgo, Passo Fundo, Pelotas, Porto Alegre, Santa Cruz do Sul, Santa Maria, Santo Ângelo, São Leopoldo, São Lourenço do Sul and Viamão.

Between January and July 2021, the number of customers of the operator in the State increased by 15%. According to data from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), between July 2020 and July 458211) Oi’s fiber optic service grew by 50% in the locality.

Across the South region, they are already 15 cities served. In addition to the Rio Grande do Sul locations, Oi Fibra is located in Almirante Tamandaré, Cascavel, Colombo, Curitiba, Foz do Iguaçu, Londrina, Maringá, Medianeira, Palmas, Pinhais, Ponta Grossa and São José dos Pinhais (in Paraná) and Blumenau, Brusque, Chapecó , Criciúma, Florianópolis, Içara, Itajaí, Ituporanga, Joinville, Lages, Rio do Sul and Tubarão (in Santa Catarina). In all, there are more than 300 thousand customers in the region and 3.1 million homes qualified to receive the service.

Source: TeleSíntese