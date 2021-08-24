Realme 8i appears in images and has leaked specs with 50 MP camera

Realme is soon to announce a new mid-range mainline smartphone with the arrival of the supposed Realme 8i. The new cell phone should integrate the family already made up of models such as Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 5G. Now, the first information about him has started to appear, giving us indications of what to expect.

The source is the leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who posted some technical specs and supposed images of the Realme 8i with Digit.in. The new model must have a hole in the upper left corner to house the front camera, while the rear has a rectangular module for the three rear cameras and the LED flash, along with references to a 50 MP camera.

So… Here comes your very first look at the #Realme8i through official high-resolution press renders as well as its full spec sheet!

On the right side is the power button, which has the built-in fingerprint reader, while on the left are the two volume buttons. It is also possible to confirm the presence of a USB-C port and P2 connection for headphones on the interior side, as well as a sound output. The source says it has a plastic construction, measuring 8.6 mm thick and weighing 194 grams.

In technical specs, the Realme 8i should come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ screen, which supports refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It should be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, recently announced with a focus on popularizing premium features like 120 Hz screen and 108 MP camera in mid-range models. It would also have 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage space for UFS 2.2 technology.

(Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Digit.in)

As for the cameras, on the back there will be a 50MP main sensor, along with a 2MP depth-of-field camera and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it is believed to have a 16 MP selfie camera. Finally, the Realme 8i must be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, with no charging speed revealed.

In any case, Realme 8i still doesn’t have a specific date to be announced. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: Digit.it

