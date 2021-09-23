5-apps-to-exercise

When it comes to practicing physical activities, there are a number of apps that can help you. On the one hand, there are tools aimed at monitoring exercises such as running and walking, recording your performance. On the other hand, there are apps that create guided activities to do different physical exercises at home, in open spaces or in gyms.

These apps seek to bring a personalized experience to workouts. You can choose the frequency, timing of each session and goals such as weight loss or fitness. Then, sessions that meet these demands are made available, with the aid of audio and video to perform each movement.

It is important to emphasize that these applications are complementary tools and do not necessarily replace the work of professionals, with the recommendation to carry out a physical assessment before starting any exercise on your own. If you want to leave a sedentary lifestyle to start training at home, check out some of the main options available for Android and iOS!

1. Nike Training Club

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price : free

Nike has its own apps to monitor runs and practice various physical exercises. With Nike Training Club, you can choose between different training sessions provided by the app catalogue. To refine your search, the platform allows you to find the ideal workout by time, amount of equipment needed, goal and muscle group.

Application has sessions adapted to time, body regions and objective (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) After choosing your favorite workouts, the app lets you download it for offline playback and displays videos for each move, with audio description. Therefore, all you need to do is reproduce the workout to perform the exercises and make the necessary breaks and repetitions. In addition to individual sessions, the Nike Training Club also provides training plans, created according to your demand. The platform also offers training with the presence of athletes sponsored by the company, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kyrie Irving, Elena Delle Donne and Carli Lloyd. The app records all your activities and has a system of achievements after consecutive workouts. 2. Asana Rebel

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free installation with paid options (from R$ 65,90 a month)

The Asana Rebel can be used as a platform for your well-being. In addition to physical exercise, it offers a series of recipes for different daily meals, has music for focus and presents content aimed at mental health and productivity.

Asana Rebel concentrates series of exercises and wellness tips (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) In the case of physical activities, a daily plan is created based on your weight, height, experience with exercises and specific diet. Training sessions are varied, with options for high intensity and yoga sessions, and the app provides exercise challenges for the entire community. Each workout is accompanied by video, with breaks and repetitions already determined. The application has a premium version, available for R$ 40,90 per month or R$ 90,90 per annum. This subscription guarantees unlimited access to all workouts and features guides with high quality audio and video. 3. Seven Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid options (from R$ 24,90 a month) Don’t have a lot of time to train in your day? No problem: with Seven, exercise sessions are short and only last seven minutes. No training requires the use of equipment and can be done at home or in any other open space. Application has quick workouts (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

During setup, it is possible to choose the frequency of training, days of the week and the desired time. This way, the app sends reminder notifications and sets up a workout sequence according to your goals. Sessions are guided only by a 3D model reproducing the movements, but the app lets you control the workout playback.

The app still has a strong community appeal. In addition to recording and sharing your activity, there is a “Leagues” area with weekly challenges and user rankings. The paid version of the application, offered for R$ ,71 per month or R$ 149,129 per year, provides access to specialized coaches and plans.

4. SmartGym

Compatibility: iOS

Price: installation free with paid options (from R$ 15,90 a month)

Available only for iOS, SmartGym is an application aimed at developing training sheets. With the exercise list assembled, it is possible to train at home or in gyms. The app uses an artificial intelligence, called Smart Trainer, to develop your exercise sessions and insert changes during your progress.

SmartGym creates training tokens (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Workout setup is fully customizable. In addition to informing goals and weekly frequency, the app allows you to choose which equipment you have at home or at the gym, and then adapt your training plan. SmartGym generates exercise sheets with movement instructions, configured number of repetitions and a field to leave notes.

The application has integration with Siri to add shortcuts and synchronization with the Health app. The premium version of SmartGym, offered for R$ 15,90 per month or R$ 1024,71 per year, provides unlimited tokens and resources.

5. Yoga | Down Dog Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free installation with paid options (from R$ 40,90 a month)

Down Dog is one of the main apps available for practicing yoga. With options for beginners and more experienced people, it stands out for its customization possibilities. During your workout setup, you can choose a musical style to accompany you, time, types of yoga, pace of sessions, impulse areas and your resting posture time.