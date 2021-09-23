new-venom-poster:-time-of-carnage-reveals-she-venom-return

A new poster of Venom: Time of Carnage seems to have revealed the return of a hitherto unexpected character in this sequel. Apparently, She-Venom will return in the new feature, showing that the symbiote will visit new hosts besides Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).
For this reason, no one expected to see She-Venom returning in Time of Carnage, since his appearance in the first film served much more as a script tool than a definitive introduction of the character, who should have a bigger role in this sequel.
And taking into account that the other posters feature Venom himself and the villains Carnage and Shriek, it is very likely that She-Venom will appear to help the protagonist in the final fight or something like that, closing the pairs in the symbiote fight.
The curious thing about it all is that the revelation just shows how we know absolutely nothing about Venom: Time of Carnage beyond from the little that was shown in the trailers, especially the relationship between Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady and how this will cause the
serial killer become an even more lethal villain. From that point on, everything is a huge mystery — including the much-talked about post-credit scene that would have left audiences who have seen the film very excited.
Anyway, it won’t you have to wait a long time to check the plot, since Venom: Time of Carnage arrives in Brazilian cinemas on October 7th.
Source: Collider
