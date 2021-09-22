Even with several women working in the industry, we grew up seeing an exaggerated amount of male representations in electronic games while female ones usually represented the damsel in distress, or were hypersexualized, which didn’t talk directly and intimately with who they portrayed.

The influence of the smartphone on the female lead in the consumption of electronic games

Games starring women grow among the big ones 468248

With time, and the breaking of prejudices, the industry understood the need to improve. Franchises like Tomb Raider and Mortal Kombat have reinvented themselves and interesting characters like Ellie and Aloy have emerged. Today, Canaltech

has prepared a list with some mobile games with female protagonists and interesting stories.

Florence

Compatibility:

Android, iOS

Price: R$ 9,16 for Android and R$ 16,70 for iOS

Size: about 290 MB for Android and 1.3 GB for iOS (version 1.0.9 for Android and 1.0.5 for iOS)

We live in a world where the routine It consumes us so much that there seems to be no time left to savor life. This is exactly what Florence feels in this acclaimed Annapurna Interactive title, where we follow the protagonist in her daily life and it is impossible not to relate to the representations of everyday life exposed by the work.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

At each stage, mini-games are presented representing different moments of life. A first meeting, for example, is presented through a puzzle that becomes easier as the protagonist feels more comfortable. Florence is a title that represents human emotions in a simple and effective way, and deserves recognition.

Solve puzzles to get to know Florence’s narrative (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Once Upon a Tower

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 120 MB for Android and 290 MB for iOS (version ) Pomelo Games uses humor for a new version of the maiden trapped in a tower, removing prince from equation when being devoured by the dragon, putting it as the main weapon It’s for the escape the willpower and a hammer to break the obstacles and defeat the enemies you encounter along the way. The title is an endless game which becomes more difficult as the player descends the tower in search of his freedom. To assist, it is possible to buy power ups when you arrive at the end of the phase, catch your breath and move on. Standing still too long is not advisable as the dragon will try to impede your progress, but the further you go, the better your reward. You can find one or two pop culture references along the way. Be your own heroine in this fun and challenging Pomelo game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) One Night, Hot Springs

Compatibility: Android

Price:

Free (internal purchases optional)

Size:

about 60 MB (version 1.16) One Night, Hot Springs is a title in a trilogy that shows three different visions of the same story. While it’s interesting to play all three, we chose this one because it shows a protagonist that we don’t normally find in the industry, a transsexual woman dealing with the existing prejudice and the fear of showing herself as she is. Japanese studio npckc tackles the issue during a girlfriends trip to hot springs through a beautiful animation and choice system. Didacticly showing the difficulties she encounters, the game manages to raise awareness and generate reflection on the world and what we can do to make it more welcoming. Through a system of choices, the player reflects on social issues (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Night of the Full Moon Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size:

Adaptations to different media are important, and through Night of the Full Moon we follow the classic story Red Riding Hood in search of granny through a roguelike card game. As it enters the forest, and in the narrative, more enemies try to stop it, and it becomes evident that what happened is stranger than it seems.

6 roguelike mobile games

The game has a very interesting factor, it needs you to play again to discover new characters that can help you better understand what happened. So that each new play doesn’t become dull , the game is populated with new enemies and new cards, giving room for exploration and player creativity.

Night of the Full Moon retells the story of Little Red Riding Hood through letters (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Lost Maze

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free for Android and R$ ,90 for iOS (internal purchases optional) Size: about 120 MB for Android and 150 MB for iOS (version 1.0. 5 for Android and 1.5 for iOS)

Trapped in a maze that sucks all the joy from the environment, Misty needs to overcome the proposed obstacles through the various locations as you advance looking for your way home. Each of the environments has its own obstacles and it is necessary to collect the lost objects to “rebuild” your house and regain happiness.

Lost Maze presents a world with a low poly aesthetic and puzzle. heads that need to think ahead, looking at what comes next, to open the way for the protagonist. The title has dozens of levels and seasonal events that keep the game attractive, as well as several characters to collect, many referencing other works of pop culture with characters who lost their way home.

Find your way back home recovering lost items and solving puzzles (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)The Witch’s Isle

Compatibility:

Android, iOS