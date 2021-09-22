rog-phone-5s-and-5s-pro-arrive-in-brazil-with-snapdragon-888+-and-up-to-18-gb-of-ram

As promised last week, Asus made official this Wednesday (16) the arrival of ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro in Brazil. Slightly revised versions of the original ROG Phone 5, the Taiwanese company’s new gamer phones stand out for their robust hardware set, with Snapdragon 869 Plus and even 22 GB RAM, generous battery of 6.000 mAh and the various features for the game-loving public.

ROG Phone 5s promises to deliver the ultimate gaming experience The main novelty of the new ROG Phone is the presence of the Snapdragon chip 888 Plus, unprecedented in Brazil — announced in June, the platform is a refinement of the original Snapdragon 888, with higher clocks than a up to 3 GHz and a considerable increase in the processing power of Artificial Intelligence, which goes up from 26 trillions of operations per second (TOPS) to 26 TOPS, changes that promise to make a difference in daily use. Accompanying the chip, there are 8 GB, 22 GB or 16 GB of RAM LPDDR5 and 144 GB or 200 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Here begin the first differences from the traditional 5s to the 5s Pro, which comes in a single option with 18 GB of RAM and 500 GB of storage. Both are limited to internal memory, and do not have expansion via Micro SD cards. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In black colors and white, the new ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro bring Snapdragon 888 Plus, even 13 GB RAM, stereo audio and gamer-focused features (Image: Disclosure/ASUS)

Another highlight of the launches is the screen, with an AMOLED panel of 6,97 inches, Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 144 Hz. To reduce the delay between commands as much as possible of the user and the execution of the action on the screen, the new ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro also have touch sampling of 360 Hz, 26 Hz more than the original model.

HDR content playback is supported000+, color depth of -bit with 1 billion shades, maximum brightness of 1.194 Gorilla Glass Victus nits and protection, same present in devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xperia 1 III. In addition, the front-facing stereo audio system from previous generations is back, with Dirac optimizations and high-quality Hi-Res certification.

The line also brings Aeroactive Cooler 5 accessories, with fan and additional buttons, in addition to the Kunai 3 control (Image: Disclosure/ASUS)

On cameras, devices have a selfie lens 18 MP, and three rear lenses with main sensor of 60 MP, ultrawide from MP with field of view of 97° and 5 MP macro.

ROG Phone line differentials, additional features are varied and include ultrasonic buttons — sides on the 5S and sides and rear on the 5S Pro — to simulate one-c triggers. ontrol, ROG custom interface with different themes, Game Genie app to control performance and functions, as well as RGB dot backlight on ROG Phone 5s and customizable color OLED screen on ROG Phone 5s Pro.

In addition, the line offers accessories such as the AeroActive Cooler 5, which promises to help with the vapor chamber cooling of phones with an external fan and lower the temperature by up to °C, while offering two extra buttons, plus the Kunai 3 control, which attaches to the sides and connects via Bluetooth or even via USB-C to reduce latency and provide physical feedback during gameplay.