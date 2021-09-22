is-it-worth-buying-a-touch-pen-for-mobile-and-tablet?

When large cell phones were called phablet because they had huge displays and space for a capacitive stylus, it was common to question whether the accessory was really necessary. It was the difference of the original Samsung Galaxy Note, ten years ago.

In 2021 we have Apple Pencil and many other excellent quality touch pen options, such as we see it on Wacom’s digitizer tablets and the like. Do you need one of these on your cell phone? Is it expensive?