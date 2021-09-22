diablo-2:-resurrected-wins-live-action-trailer-with-black-panther-actor

With the release of Diablo II: Resurrected
- arriving, Blizzard has released yet another live-action trailer to promote the game. The video stars actor Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in Black Panther and is also one of the protagonists of Us ).
In the trailer, the actor’s character appears talking to a priest, but not to confess his sins. He really wants to sin by looting bodies and tombs, performing rituals and bathing in the blood of his enemies, all in order to have wealth and power to face the Diablo’s resurrection. The comical thing is that the calm priest releases him to “satiate his desires”.
This is already the second appearance of an actor from the Cinematographic Universe from Marvel in promotional videos of the game. The last one was Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, who like his colleague Duke, is not there to redeem himself with anyone.
The videos are part from a campaign directed by Daniel Sackheim (True Detective, Lovecraft Country), to remind fans of the dark, gothic aesthetic of RPG.
Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastering of the classic game from 2021 and arrives in September 21 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch , Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Editor’s Note: At this time, Activision Blizzard is being investigated for reports of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct. For more information, click here.2021
