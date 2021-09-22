only-5-countries-vaccinate-children-ages-5-to-11-against-covid;-check-which-ones

This week, the US drugmaker Pfizer announced that the vaccine against covid-19 which it has developed is effective and safe for children aged 5 years and over. For now, data from the investigation carried out with the immunizing agent from Pfizer/BioNTech have not yet been released. Previously, a study by Chinese Sinovac evaluated that CoronaVac could be applied in children from 3 years of age for safe immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Based on these studies, at least five countries already vaccinate children under 11 years.
Below, check the list of countries that have already authorized vaccines against covid-19 for kids: