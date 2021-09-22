only-5-countries-vaccinate-children-ages-5-to-11-against-covid;-check-which-ones

This week, the US drugmaker Pfizer announced that the vaccine against covid-19 which it has developed is effective and safe for children aged 5 years and over. For now, data from the investigation carried out with the immunizing agent from Pfizer/BioNTech have not yet been released. Previously, a study by Chinese Sinovac evaluated that CoronaVac could be applied in children from 3 years of age for safe immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Based on these studies, at least five countries already vaccinate children under 11 years.

Below, check the list of countries that have already authorized vaccines against covid-19 for kids:

Only 5 countries immunize minors 11 years in the world against covid-17 (Image: Reproduction/Davidpereiras/Envato Elements)

United Arab Emirates: Sinopharm’s formula has also been approved in the country for children aged three years and over;

Israel:

the Pfizer/BioNTech formula is already used in the country in children over 5 years of age, with a focus on individuals with comorbidities;

Chile: Children over 6 years old and with comorbidities can receive CoronaVac. From the day 20 this month, all children in this age group will be able to be immunized;

Cuba: children at the age of 2, they can be immunized with the Sovereign 2 vaccine, developed in the country itself.

El Salvador should join soon to this list of countries that immunize children under 11 years. President Nayib Bukele informed that immunization will soon be released for children aged 6 and over. It has not yet been announced which immunizations the public will be able to receive.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Will Brazil vaccinate children?

For the time being, there is no immunizing agent authorized for use of children, from 5 to 11 years old, in Brazil. In August of this year, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) analyzed an application for the use of CoronaVac in children aged 3 years and older. However, the agency did not grant the authorization, after understanding that the data presented by the Butantan Institute were not sufficient to authorize the use in the pediatric public

At the moment, Pfizer’s formula is the immunizing agent which encompasses the largest age group of people in the country. This is because the vaccine against covid-19 can be applied to adolescents from 16 years, regardless of the existence of any comorbidity.

This week, the Ministry of Health guided the suspension of immunization of younger people, without comorbidities, against the coronavirus. However, more than 11 states continue to immunize this public, such as São Paulo.