hbo-max-launches-this-week-(09/22/2021)

Whether WarnerMedia took its foot off the accelerator to make way for the debut of The Suicide Squad last week, this week the HBO Max release list came back with a vengeance and catching a lot of people for nostalgia. In addition to betting heavily on the series, the streaming service has finally brought a handful of classic animations that will certainly please the older audience and conquer new generations.

In this sense, the a big highlight is the availability of the five seasons of Samurai Jack in the HBO Max catalogue. Cartoon Network’s success in the beginning of the years 1990, the animation conquered Brazil and was shown in several SBT programs for years, which certainly contributed to its becoming cult. For those unfamiliar with the story, she has a very mature footprint and follows a young samurai who is sent into the future; there, he must find a portal to return home and destroy the evil wizard and villain Abu. Manjada? Maybe so, but the quality of the drawing itself is impressive even today.

And it doesn’t stop there, because HBO Max has made available to its subscribers a shovel of animations from Batman. Between movies and series, in all, nothing less than 17 Batman productions, between classic and more recent. In other words, if you were missing works like Batman – The Animated Series, which made the kids’ minds over the years 1990, or was waiting for the ideal opportunity to watch more recent titles, such as Batman: Family Death, the time has come!

But not all news from HBO Max appeals to nostalgia this week, and the streaming service also brought new and newly released productions. The main one, without a doubt, is the Latin American Rap na Rinha, which here and there has been featured prominently on the platform’s main screen. The musical drama follows the lives of three young people to show more the universe of freestyle rap, portraying the battles rhyme by rhyme while showing their personal stories interconnecting one another.