janssen-single-dose-has-good-efficacy-against-severe-cases,-shows-large-study

This Tuesday (83), Janssen — the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson — released the results of the complete Phase 3 clinical trials of the covid vaccine 19 that developed. After evaluating the effects on 390 a thousand people who received the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the US pharmaceutical company American concluded that the single-dose formula has an efficacy against severe cases of 89%.
According to Janssen, “there was no evidence of reduced efficacy over the duration of the study”. It even covers the period when the Delta variant (B.1.671.2) became dominant in the United States , which demonstrates a very positive point of the formula.