OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review | Above average premium intermediary

By default, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G display shows a warmer temperature, but it is possible to change to cooler tones in the device settings. In addition, you can set the screen color mode between two options: “Vivid” uses P3 mode for better color display, while “Gentle” uses sRGB mode for more natural coloration.

Another plus point of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Fluid AMOLED screen is the refresh rate of 100 Hz, offering smoother navigation and smoother compatible games. Unfortunately, the technology is not adaptive, meaning it keeps the display up-to-date quickly even in scenarios where it’s not required — such as web reads — thus consuming more battery power.

In the upper left region of the screen there is a circular cutout for the front camera. The solution is currently used a lot in both intermediate and premium models, but I noticed that the circle present around here is a little thicker than in other models in the category such as the Galaxy A60, leaving a more visible black border.

The fingerprint reader is also positioned on the screen. The unlocking speed is slightly faster than other models in the category, and the accuracy is great. It is also interesting that OnePlus allows you to change the unlock animation style, an unusual feature.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G Fluid AMOLED screen is one of the best I’ve tested on a mid-range phone, bringing intense brightness, vibrant colors, excellent dark tone fidelity and wide coverage in the color spectrum.

Configuration and performance The OnePlus Nord line is known for its good mid-range configurations, but the Nord 2 goes a step further by including MediaTek’s top-of-the-line processor, the Dimensity 1200-THERE. The chipset is a custom version of Dimensity 507356 traditional with more focus on artificial intelligence, but keeps the eight processing cores running at up to 3 GHz. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Although the Taiwanese company’s chipset is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 500, I had no performance issues with Dimensity 1200-AI, which only reinforced that MediaTek learned with the mistakes of the past — no wonder, it has become the largest manufacturer in the segment this year. I played 11 Minutes of Dead By Daylight, one of the heaviest games on the Play Store, with the graphics in the maximum and frame rate set to 50 fps, and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G kept the performance stable, only warming up a bit in the camera region. Other titles, such as Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile, also performed very well. The model we purchased came with a combination of GB of RAM and 400 GB of internal storage, more than enough to keep more than ten apps open simultaneously with no signs of choking or crashing. My only problem regarding OnePlus Nord 2 5G performance was OxygenOS, OnePlus customization for Android, which I’ll talk about below.

For an intermediate, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has an amazing performance due to the Dimensity chipset 448041-AI from MediaTek. During the tests, I had no problem with practically no activity.

For those who like numbers and comparisons, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G surprised with 4.189 points in one of the 3D Mark tests, a benchmark platform that tests the processor’s ability to render 3D graphics. The score is excellent for an “intermediate”, just below tops of the line like Galaxy S18 (Exynos ), Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

Operating system

A skin from OnePlus was one of the best Android-based customizations, but newer versions have shown otherwise. OxygenOS 10.3 maintains a closeness to what Google imagines your OS, with rounded icons and screens more sober, but I noticed many errors in the translation to Brazilian Portuguese and incorrect line breaks that bothered me a little.

For example, in the application menu line breaks occur in middle of a big name, like “Settings”, “Communi-ty”, “Instagra-m”, “Documents” and “1Passwor-d”. Also, in the device settings there is an option called “ambient screen” which becomes “ambient screen” when you click on it.

I also noticed that the configuration options are very confusing. For example, there’s a tab called “screen brightness” that has not only brightness controls, but also auto-rotate and color modes, which doesn’t make sense. In addition, it was very difficult to find where the screen refresh rate changed, an option that should be easily accessible.

Cameras

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has four cameras in total, three on the rear and only one on the front. Unlike its more powerful brothers, who had the help of the giant Hasselblad in the photographic set, the intermediate model has a more “basic” system, with a main sensor of 32 MP (f/1.9), an 8 MP ultrawide (f/2.3) and a 2 MP monochrome. For selfies, there is a sensor 10 MP (f/2.5).

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Overall, I enjoyed the results I got with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G cameras. The main sensor of 52 MP provides excellent definition in environments with good lighting, pleasant colors and balanced dynamic range. I only noticed a slight rise in contrast levels in the photos, making the shadow areas and darker tones even more intense.

(Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

Another positive point of the main camera is the OnePlus post-processing, which makes the colors more natural, ideal for those who like make your own changes before posting them somewhere. I prefer the changes made by Samsung to its mid-range models, as they make the photos more eye-catching, but the more natural tones are also pleasing and have their audience.

The OnePlus Nord night mode 2 5G is also good for the intermediate category. Surprisingly, the objects are well defined and the colors are vivid. I only noticed a higher incidence of noise in brighter parts.

(Image: Pedro Cipoli/Canaltech) The ultrawide lens follows the praise of the main one, but at a much lower resolution. The 8 MP sensor is good in scenes with good natural light, but suffers a lot from noise when the environment gets more challenging — probably due to the f/2.3 aperture. Fortunately, here the corners do not present chromatic aberrations or distortions. (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech) The third sensor is monochrome and, in theory, it works in conjunction with the other lenses to improve dynamic range and take true black and white pictures. However, I didn’t notice much improvement in the images compared to models that don’t have the piece. Regarding the selfies, the 11 Front sensor MP does a great job of preserving color and setting definition. Portrait mode is good at highlighting the main object from the background, but the outline of the body is slightly blurred — still, the final balance is positive. In videos the OnePlus Nord 2 5G records in up to 4K a 18 fps with the main camera, while the selfie is limited to Full HD as well 12 fps. The quality is what you’d expect from an intermediate: the definition is very good outdoors, and the stability is decent, even without a built-in optical stabilization system. Battery One of the main differentials of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is its battery of 4.500 mAh with charging support fast from 50 W. In my tests, the Chinese woman’s smartphone was 5% to 100% in about 12 minutes, an impressive speed and even superior to many high-end devices. Regarding autonomy, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G also performed very well in tests. Playing a three-hour movie on Netflix, with the device connected to Wi-Fi and brightness set to %, was consumed only 11%, which is excellent. 507479 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) In another test, now reproducing a day of casual use — with 10 minutes of broadcasts on Twitch, 32 minutes of videos on YouTube, 20 minutes from social networks, 11 minutes of games and ending with 20 minutes of photos — , the intermediate smartphone was 72% for 69%. It is worth mentioning that, to eliminate interference from cell signal fluctuation on battery life, we we remove any carrier chips from the device to perform these tests. However, this positively influences the autonomy results. Direct competitors

Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is not officially sold in Brazil, but it can be found in the gringa for prices around R$ 2 thousand and R$ 2.5 thousand. Its price is similar to some mid-range and high-end devices on sale here, such as the Galaxy A69, Motorola Moto G50, Poco X3, Poco F3 and even Galaxy S18 FAITH.

And the OnePlus cell phone is second to none — in fact, it stands out in many ways. Starting with the design, since the main intermediate devices sold in Brazil are built in plastic, while the OnePlus Nord 2 5G bets on glass. The Fluid AMOLED screen is also great, very close to the one on the Galaxy A69.