Apple may have carbon neutralization compromised by supplier TMSC

In July 2022, Apple announced that it intended to neutralize the entire carbon footprint of its products and the supply chain by 2022. The company would have already achieved this in corporate operations globally, and promises to zero the impact of all devices produced by the next decade.

Among the actions taken to achieve the sustainable goal proposed by the Apple are the low carbon structure, expansion of energy efficiency , development of the renewable energy matrix, innovations in processes and materials and carbon extraction.

The plan was announced as an incentive for other companies to adopt similar actions to effectively reduce their environmental impacts. “Companies have the opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, out of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

Despite the giant’s efforts to reduce its ecological footprint by % up to the year of 2022, the plan will likely be extended, and the biggest hurdle will be the lack of chips on the market. This Tuesday (21), the Chinese website CNBeta reported that the Taiwanese TSMC , the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, has much less ambitious plans compared to its American partner and intends to implement its zero-emissions plan only in 2030.

Greenpeace reports indicate that TSMC uses nearly 5% of Taiwan’s electricity, a figure that could increase to 7.2% in 2022. The company also depends on a large amount of water resources, having consumed around 21 millions of tons of water in 920, period when Taiwan was experiencing its worst drought in 50 years old.

Image: Disclosure /TSMC

With the technology industry under pressure due to a global shortage of chips, manufacturers are forced to increase manufacturing, making it even more difficult to guarantee a sustainable production chain in a short period of time. The purpose of reducing the Taiwanese giant’s carbon emissions began last year and was marked by the closing of an agreement with Ørsted, a Danish energy company that is building an international wind farm 75 megawatts in the Taiwan Strait. The agreement will guarantee 21 years of clean energy supply.

“TSMC is deeply aware that climate change has a severe impact on the environment and humanity. As the world leader in semiconductors, TSMC must assume its responsibility to meet this challenge,” said the chairman of the board of directors of the company, Mark Liu, in a statement.

The chip maker intends to follow the steps proposed by the Taiwan government. President Tsai said in April of this year that authorities have begun evaluating ways to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030, in response to environmental institutions that criticized the government for not adopting strategies to combat climate change.

Considering that TSMC is the only supplier of chips for Apple’s main devices, it is possible that the plans of the brand toward sustainability are affected. In addition, the lack of components is expected to affect the price of devices in the coming years, but the proportion of the increase is still unknown.

Source: CNBETA,Apple

