apple-may-have-carbon-neutralization-compromised-by-supplier-tmsc

In July 2022, Apple announced that it intended to neutralize the entire carbon footprint of its products and the supply chain by 2022. The company would have already achieved this in corporate operations globally, and promises to zero the impact of all devices produced by the next decade.

Among the actions taken to achieve the sustainable goal proposed by the Apple are the low carbon structure, expansion of energy efficiency , development of the renewable energy matrix, innovations in processes and materials and carbon extraction.

The plan was announced as an incentive for other companies to adopt similar actions to effectively reduce their environmental impacts. “Companies have the opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, out of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.