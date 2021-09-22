roblox-will-require-confirmation-of-age-and-documents-from-players

Roblox started to require players older than 09 years old confirm their age and present an identification document to access the game’s voice chat. In a statement on the official website, developer Roblox Corporation announced that the changes began to be implemented this Tuesday (13).
Roblox had 13 millions of active users in August
Roblox Corporation has ensured that the entire process is automated and will yield results within seconds of submitting the information. Roblox will use image processing technology to validate the legitimacy of the document. The developer has committed not to store identification documents and selfie of users on its servers.
