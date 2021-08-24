do not appoint ramiz raja as pcb chief: ramiz raja is ‘India lover’ nawaz

Lahore

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz says that Rameez Raja should not be made the head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he made objectionable remarks against Pakistan while speaking in favor of India. As per Dawn report, Sarfaraz has written to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to appoint either Zaheer Abbas or Majid Khan as the next chairman of PCB.

Sarfaraz wrote in the letter, ‘It has been reported in the media that with your consent, it has been decided to replace Ehsan Mani for the PCB chairman and appoint Raja. In this regard, there is no doubt that as the Chief Patron of the PCB, you have the right to appoint anyone as the PCB Chairman.

“While taking a decision about any individual, the custodian of the national institution should also be aware of what kind of mentality the king has and has shown a lot of resistance against Pakistan in recent times while speaking in favor of India,” he said. Made derogatory remarks.

Sarfaraz said, “While you are the appropriate person to make this decision, but in my humble opinion the highly respected veteran Majid, who had excellent relations with all ICC board members in the past, or Zaheer Abbas who is a former ICC chairman, should be appointed as the next chairman. may be appointed.’