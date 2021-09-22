how-to-connect-nintendo-switch-to-tv

The Nintendo Switch can be connected to a television or monitor. One of the peculiarities that make the console a success that has sold about 30 millions of units is the hybrid profile . Nintendo’s video game allows gaming both through the device’s built-in 6.2-inch screen and connected to a television. How to Connect a Bluetooth Headset to the Nintendo Switch

It is important to remember that only the standard video game model can be connected to the television. The Nintendo Switch Lite, minor version of the console, is not compatible with TV mode and the Nintendo Switch base cannot be connected to Lite.

Check out the step-by-step instructions below on how to get your Switch ready to play on the living room rack or monitor preference:

Connecting the Nintendo Switch to a TV: Step 1: Open the back cover of the base (dock) of the Nintendo Switch. The base comes with the video game in the box. Rear cover of Nintendo Switch base being opened and displaying inputs (Image: Playback/Nintendo) Step 2: Plug the Nintendo Switch’s power cable USB plug into the top socket on the base. The correct input for the power cord on the base is identified by the name “AC ADAPTER”. Step 3: Connect the other end of the power to the outlet. Nintendo Switch Power Cord (Picture: Playback/Nintendo)

Step 4:

Connect one end of the HDMI cable to the bottom input of the base, labeled “HDMI OUT”. Then connect the other end to an HDMI input on the television or monitor.