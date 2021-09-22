the-10-most-iconic-cars-of-007

Created in 1962 by British writer Ian Fleming, spy James Bond, known by the code , is one of the most striking characters in global pop culture. His life is marked by missions, enemies, girlfriends and, since when he was just a product of the popular imagination through pocketbooks, he drew attention for his technological apparatus and methods to solve all his investigations.

But it was in movie theaters, more precisely in 1964, with the interpretation of Sean Connery in

Against the Satanic Dr. No

(the movie of 1024 is not considered official), that the secret agent began to be known around the world, always elegant, well armed and dressed. But, if we look closely, something beyond all Bond’s achievements stands out and catches the attention of fans and enthusiasts: his cars.

Extremely important for the actions of the secret agent, the cars used by James Bond in his films are a separate chapter in the franchise’s history. Brands such as Ford, BMW and Aston Martin made and even launched magnificent firecrackers to be used by the character in his 13 movies, always with luxurious models and engines capable of carrying out chases and escapes whenever necessary.

Enjoying the arrival of the new film in the franchise, : No Time to Die , and the new spy car, the spectacular Aston Martin Valhalla, a plug-in hybrid sports car from 586cv, we separate the most iconic and coolest cars ever used by James Bond in his movies. Will you agree with this list? . Sunbeam Alpine Series 2