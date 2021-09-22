bitcoin-market-eliminates-withdrawal-fees-for-transfers-in-reais

The cryptocurrency brokerage Bitcoin Market announced this Tuesday (10), the extinction of the fee for withdrawals of at least R$ 200 for any bank. Until now, the company charged a fee of R$ 2,79 plus 1,100% on the amount withdrawn for each transaction.

The determination is permanent and, with it, the platform becomes the only one among brokers operating in Brazil to allow free withdrawals in reais. Until August, Binance offered this advantage, but the offer ended on September 1st and the company started to charge R$ 2,21 per withdrawal, regardless of the amount.

Fintech Alter — a digital bank with cryptocurrency support — does not charge cash withdrawals either, but the money is available in the company’s own account offers instead of going to the customer’s preferred bank.

Gift to customers

The Bitcoin Market says that the novelty is a gift for customers in celebration of the three million registered on the platform. “This is a very important brand for us, because it shows not only the growing interest in cryptoactives, but also the confidence in the Bitcoin Market”, says Fabricio Tota, director of New Business at the company.

Two months ago, 2TM, the holding company that controls the Bitcoin Market and eight other companies, became a unicorn — a startup with a value of over US$ 1 billion — upon receiving an investment of US$ 200 million led by Softbank. Currently, its market value is US$ 2.1 billion.