microsoft-launches-accessibility-kit-for-surface-devices

Microsoft held this Wednesday (22) an event for the presentation of new products of the line Surface, such as tablets and the Surface Duo 2 folding cell phone. However, these were not the only novelties presented by the company from Redmond — an accessibility kit, aimed at facilitating the use of Surface line products by people with mobility and visual difficulties, was also announced.
The set, which was named Surface Adaptive Kit, has different types of accessories, which were created by the Inclusive Tech Lab team — which was also responsible by the Xbox Adaptive Controller — to help identify the commonly used keys, locate ports and connectors on a notebook or tablet, make it easier to plug a cable into the device or even open the lid of a laptop or mount the kickstand of a tablet.
The first products announced in the kit were Keycap Labels, which are high-relief stickers with a three-dimensional effect that can be glued to the keys most used by the user, in order to make it easier to identify the buttons on a keyboard. Likewise, it is also possible to use a set of stickers with the same characteristics to help locate ports and connectors.
As for Port Labels, they are pairs of labels that can be attached to a cable and its corresponding port to assist at the time to identify the correct connector and still facilitate the plug. Finally, Lanyard Tab are guides that users can stick on the surface of a kickstand to make it easier to leave a tablet upright, or even on the lid of a notebook, to open it more conveniently.
According to the brand, both the stickers for doors and keys and the tabs for the tablet holders can be easily attached to any device in the Surface line, to make accessibility even greater on various devices . Unfortunately, however, Microsoft has not given details on when sales of the Surface Adaptive Kit will begin or what the value of the set will be.
