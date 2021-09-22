microsoft-launches-accessibility-kit-for-surface-devices

Microsoft held this Wednesday (22) an event for the presentation of new products of the line Surface, such as tablets and the Surface Duo 2 folding cell phone. However, these were not the only novelties presented by the company from Redmond — an accessibility kit, aimed at facilitating the use of Surface line products by people with mobility and visual difficulties, was also announced.

The set, which was named Surface Adaptive Kit, has different types of accessories, which were created by the Inclusive Tech Lab team — which was also responsible by the Xbox Adaptive Controller — to help identify the commonly used keys, locate ports and connectors on a notebook or tablet, make it easier to plug a cable into the device or even open the lid of a laptop or mount the kickstand of a tablet.

The first products announced in the kit were Keycap Labels, which are high-relief stickers with a three-dimensional effect that can be glued to the keys most used by the user, in order to make it easier to identify the buttons on a keyboard. Likewise, it is also possible to use a set of stickers with the same characteristics to help locate ports and connectors.