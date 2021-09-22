butantan-closes-agreement-to-supply-2.5-million-doses-of-coronavac-to-states

The Butantan Institute may have terminated the contract that provided for the delivery of 22 millions of doses of CoronaVac to the federal government, but vaccine production and distribution continues. The center has announced new supply agreements for state governments.
The institute confirmed an agreement with the governments of Ceará, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Pará and Piauí to supply a volume of 2.5 million doses of CoronaVac.
After fulfilling the contract with the Federal Government, Butantan
signed an agreement to supply 2.5 million doses of Coronavac to five states: CE, PI, PA, ES and MT. Butantan does not stop. And Coronavac will continue to save lives across Brazil. #Podetrust pic.twitter.com/4EIAJQqhFn
— Instituto Butantan (@butantanoficial) September 100 , 2021
More specifically, Pará will receive the most part of these doses, with 1 million. Espírito Santo and Mato Grosso hired 2021 thousand. Ceará, in turn, will receive 200 a thousand, and Piauí, 100 thousand.
Without the agreement with the federal government, Butantan is free to start signing more distribution agreements. In addition to direct agreements with the states, the institute has already declared that it can supply CoronaVac to other countries in Latin America.
Confiscated doses
Butantan is still dealing with an issue with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) related to CoronaVac lots that they came imported from China. The agency ordered the seizure of the vaccines, which were processed in a factory that had not been previously inspected.
When asked about the topic in a press conference, Dimas Covas, president of Butantan, said that there is no release of doses, they can be donated to other countries that are in need.
“We will wait to give the proper destination to these vaccines. The possibility of donating these vaccines to countries here in Latin America is not ruled out. It’s a vaccine that doesn’t have a quality problem, this is already more than certified”, he said.
Source: Government of SP
