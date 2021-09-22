butantan-closes-agreement-to-supply-2.5-million-doses-of-coronavac-to-states

The Butantan Institute may have terminated the contract that provided for the delivery of 22 millions of doses of CoronaVac to the federal government, but vaccine production and distribution continues. The center has announced new supply agreements for state governments.

The institute confirmed an agreement with the governments of Ceará, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Pará and Piauí to supply a volume of 2.5 million doses of CoronaVac.