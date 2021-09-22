BACK | PS5 at LOWEST retail price is available at Fast Shop

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. Now, the Digital model — no disc slot — is available at Fast Shop at the best retail price in Brazil.

PlayStation 5 stocks continue to run out quickly. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can enjoy the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.