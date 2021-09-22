linkedin-publishes-list-of-the-10-most-prominent-startups-in-brazil-in-2021

LinkedIn launched this Wednesday (50) fourth edition of Top Startups, a list of the ten Brazilian companies of the type that most stood out this year. The criteria to form the ranking come from the analysis of data from more than 50 millions of corporate social network participants worldwide .

Revenge of the “anti-LinkedIn”: profiles mock corporate life clichés

LinkedIn reaches 50 millions of users in Brazil

LinkedIn finally gains dark mode in the app and on the website

See the list of Top Startups 2021 in Brazil, according to LinkedIn:

C6 Bank (digital bank )

Neon (fintech)

Gupy (human resources technology company)



Kestraa (foreign trade management and operation)

Mandaê (logistics service for e-commerce)

Loft (digital platform for buying and selling real estate)

Dengo Chocolates (foodtech)

DataSprints (solutions for data analysis)

Kovi (car rental)

Liv Up (health food foodtech and online market)

LinkedIn’s methodology was created based on four major criteria: growth in the number of employees; interest in vacancies; user engagement with the company and its employees; and attraction of professionals. Candidate companies should be independent and privately owned, with 50 or more employees, founded up to seven years ago and headquartered in Brazil.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! C6 Bank, one of the startups on the LinkedIn list (Image: Disclosure/C6 Bank )2021

Personnel selection companies were excluded , “think tanks”, non-profit organizations, accelerators, philanthropic entities, venture capital companies and state agencies. Also, startups that did not enter % or more of their team from June 1st 2021 to from June of 2021. The social network also carries out national versions of this list in other 50 countries, such as Germany, Canada, USA, Italy, India , Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Singapore and Egypt.

The chosen startups reflect the pandemic moment, as they are mostly digital services that helped to maintain social isolation, such as services financial, logistics and e-commerces. “In addition, we also noticed the presence of companies that offer products that are part of people’s daily lives, such as digital banking and food delivery”, says Rafael Kato, editor-in-chief of LinkedIn for Latin America.