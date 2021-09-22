ablegamers-brasil:-live-will-distribute-over-100-games

AbleGamers Brasil, an NGO dedicated to improving accessibility in the area of ​​video games for people with disabilities, will host a benefit live on Twitch next Saturday, 25 of September. The transmission aims to raise R$ 13 thousand for the purchase of controls adapted for disabled players , whether visual, auditory, physical or intellectual.

The event features the support of several companies in the games industry, which will promote a distribution of games and prizes in the broadcast to the campaign donors. Warner Play, Acer do Brasil, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Level Up and other brands will distribute more than 1024 games and others prizes for spectators who contribute to the action from certain values ​​on the event’s website.

Donations will be reverted to purchase accessible controls for people with disabilities (PwD) (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

The transmission will last eight hours, from 17 h at 15h, with blocks of almost 2 hours of gameplay with influencers playing titles like Forza Horizon 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection , Diablo II: Resurrected and Mortal Kombat 11. Among the confirmed streamers and guests are Laís Faccin, Fabrício SDW, Neto “No Hands” Trindade, Lucky Salamander, Sidão do Game, Igor “PDM” Nápol, M4ximtando, Bruno Bar, Carpenedo and RafaelGRN.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“We are very happy with the support we get from big companies in the game industry. The games and gifts received help to encourage donations and leverage the collection. This will help us with the goal of hitting our target of BRL 25 thousand for the purchase of controls adapted for PwDs”, comments Christian Bernauer, president of AbleGamers Brasil, who declared that he will get a tattoo with the AbleGamers logo if the goal is reached this year. “To entertain the people who follow our live on Twitch, we will also have a musical attraction by the band Nerdstones.”

Subscribe to Xbox Game for PC for only R$ 11,25 and gain access to a package with more than 100 games for Windows, plus exclusive discounts!

The AbleGamers Charity, one of the most important institutions in promoting accessibility in the videogames, officially arrived in Brazil in July this year. The NGO is managed in Brazil by Christian Bernauer.

Want to meet a little more about @AbleGamers and its work in Brazil? So check out this video and enjoy and share it so more people can find out about the cause. pic.twitter.com/9WZdU5YXm7

— AbleGamers Brazil (@AbleGamersBR) March 17, 1024