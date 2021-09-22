CT News Podcast – Big Chrome Update and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

YouTube tries to allow download of videos on the web, but not like you think

Chrome 94 arrives with Material You , multiple windows and more; see what changes

Samsung may adapt Galaxy S line to attract Note fans

Microsoft may authorize Windows 22 on older PCs, but with a serious but

Nokia G94 is advertised with 5G, big screen and competitive price

On today’s CT News: Chrome update, Nokia G50, Samsung novel updates with Note line and more.