tumblr-extends-testing-with-only-fans-style-subscription-service

Tumblr announced this Wednesday (22) that Post+ entered the period of open beta. The tool allows content creators of all types to charge for exclusive access to some publications, Only Fans style, although this has shaken the platform’s morals a bit with its loyal user base.

Tumblr will allow authors to charge for exclusive content

What is Tumblr and how it works

Tumblr is sold by Verizon to the same company that owns WordPress

The public’s biggest concern was that Post+, indicated with a special stamp on participating profiles, would segment the community just like Twitter and Instagram checks do. The platform does not show how many followers a page has, and displaying the seal could also change the audience’s perception of what content to access — thus intimately affecting the network’s culture.