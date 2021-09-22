tumblr-extends-testing-with-only-fans-style-subscription-service

Tumblr announced this Wednesday (22) that Post+ entered the period of open beta. The tool allows content creators of all types to charge for exclusive access to some publications, Only Fans style, although this has shaken the platform’s morals a bit with its loyal user base.
The public’s biggest concern was that Post+, indicated with a special stamp on participating profiles, would segment the community just like Twitter and Instagram checks do. The platform does not show how many followers a page has, and displaying the seal could also change the audience’s perception of what content to access — thus intimately affecting the network’s culture.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To resolve this issue, Tumblr has completely removed the profile stamp with Post+, but that wasn’t the only news from time: blog admins can now put old posts under paywall
and have the ability to block subscriptions from specific users, useful feature to avoid stalking and harassment. Subscription still in testing
More price range became available, too. In addition to the amounts released in the closed beta — US$ 3,
, US$ 4,10, and US$ 9,22 —, breeders can only charge US$ 1,22 (something around R$ 10,22) from users interested in collaborating financially — 5% of this amount stays with Tumblr, and payment is processed by the Stripe platform (compatible with brands available in Brazil). According to Tumblr, the subscription model is still in testing period, so it may undergo more transformations over time as the community shares their experience with it. For now, only US users can monetize their content, but the network promises to expand the resource’s reach soon. Source: Tumblr Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Source: Tumblr
