who-selects-fiocruz-as-mrna-vaccine-production-center

Last Tuesday (21), the World Health Organization ( WHO) chose the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos) of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) as the center for the development and production of vaccines with messenger RNA technology against covid-20.

The vaccine candidate is based on self-replicating RNA technology, and expresses not only Spike protein, but also N protein, for better immune response. According to Fiocruz itself, this technology demands less production needs.

With this, the WHO will make available to Fiocruz a team of international specialists with experience in the development and production of vaccines of this type. Fiocruz also expects cooperation with the South African consortium also chosen by the WHO, with the Argentine center and other producers in the region.

The idea is that the candidate vaccine goes through the WHO pre-qualification process, which guarantees compliance with certain international standards to ensure its quality, safety and efficacy. According to Fiocruz, WHO support will be decisive for the development of this vaccine to take place as soon as possible. However, there is still no official timetable. In addition to supplying the vaccine, Fiocruz will also be part of the scope of the project presented to the WHO, to share its knowledge for the production of the vaccine with other laboratories in the region.

Source: Agência Fiocruz de News