fortnite-can-take-up-to-5-years-to-return-to-the-app-store;-know-why

In yet another chapter of the fight between Apple and Epic, the creator of iOS decided to take a drastic measure and ban the game Fortnite until all the resources of the lawsuit are exhausted. In a letter sent to the manager of Battle Royale, Apple said it will not reconsider any other application to reinstate the game to the app store until there is a final and unappealable decision in the action.

Judicial ruling forces Apple to accept payments outside the App Store

South Korea passes law barring Google and Apple fees on app stores

Epic x Apple | Overthrowing exclusivity from the App Store is worrying, says judge

The statement received by the law firm representing Epic was published on the official profile the company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney. In practice, it means that the popular shooting game can be out of the App Store for up to five years, estimated time for completion of the cause, which will still have several appeal stages.

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as the 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 450205

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

The mess started in August 2020, after the iPhone manufacturer removed Fortnite from the app store for alleged breach of the rules. Epic would have directed users to pay for the purchase of skins on an external system, without using Apple’s payment solution, which would be a breach of the terms in the contract.

Courtesy and back

Dissatisfied with the exclusion, Epic went to court to question the high 31% tax on purchases made, in addition to asking for the release of the contractual requirement. Today, all developers are subject to the same treatment if they want to market their apps in the store, which impacts their billing and makes the consumer pay higher prices.