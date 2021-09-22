Fortnite can take up to 5 years to return to the App Store; know why

In yet another chapter of the fight between Apple and Epic, the creator of iOS decided to take a drastic measure and ban the game Fortnite until all the resources of the lawsuit are exhausted. In a letter sent to the manager of Battle Royale, Apple said it will not reconsider any other application to reinstate the game to the app store until there is a final and unappealable decision in the action.

The statement received by the law firm representing Epic was published on the official profile the company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney. In practice, it means that the popular shooting game can be out of the App Store for up to five years, estimated time for completion of the cause, which will still have several appeal stages.

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as the 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

The mess started in August 2020, after the iPhone manufacturer removed Fortnite from the app store for alleged breach of the rules. Epic would have directed users to pay for the purchase of skins on an external system, without using Apple’s payment solution, which would be a breach of the terms in the contract.

Courtesy and back

Dissatisfied with the exclusion, Epic went to court to question the high 31% tax on purchases made, in addition to asking for the release of the contractual requirement. Today, all developers are subject to the same treatment if they want to market their apps in the store, which impacts their billing and makes the consumer pay higher prices.

Apple justifies the fees as necessary to maintain the app checking service (Image: Disclosure/Apple)


The battle has come to apex this month, when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers declared a case favorable to Apple regarding the collection of fees, although she said that the company should allow developers to direct users to external payment systems. Epic has announced that it will appeal and this seems to have annoyed the creator of the iPhone, which has now taken this drastic step.

On the last day 16 in September, according to Bloomberg, Sweeney would have asked Phil Schiller, Apple’s executive in charge of the app store, to reinstate the developer account at Epic, in addition to the return of Fortnite and other games produced for Apple devices, as a Mac-only version. “Epic promises to follow Apple guidelines when and where we release products on Apple platforms,” ​​Sweeney wrote in an e- mail, which he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Legal maneuvers may delay decision

In addition to Epic’s appeal, Apple must challenge the judge’s decision to obtain an even more favorable position or even request the suspension of the court to delay the progress of the case. Mark Perry, a lawyer representing Apple, told Bloomberg that the company will not reinstate the developer account immediately because of Epic’s “dubious conduct” in the past and statements made by Sweeney after the ruling — he reportedly said there was no victory for developers or consumers.

The US court decision made Epic pay about R$ 31 millions for evading fees on purchases during the period in which you used the external payment system. Soon after, as reported by the news vehicle, the Cupertino giant would have committed to restoring Fortnite if the creator followed the rules of the App Store like the other developers.

Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d “Welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else.” Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged on another abuse of its monopoly power over billion users.

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Now, Sweeney accuses Apple of having lied because they said they would welcome Epic back, but refused again, in a situation of “abuse of its monopoly power over a billion of users”. Apparently, the fight is still far from over and iOS and Mac gamers will still need to wait a few more years to enjoy Epic titles on their devices.

Source: Bloomberg

