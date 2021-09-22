Worlds 2021 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages

Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

The official broadcast defined groups A and B of the entry phase and also of the group stage. RED Canids fell into Group A, along with Hanwha Life Esports from South Korea, LNG Esports from China, Infinity Esports from Latin America and PEACE from Oceania.

Switching can benefit the Pack if they rank third. If RED Canids achieves third place in the group, the team will play the best of 5 in the group stage against the third place in Group B, getting rid of a possible confrontation against LNG or HLE for the spot in the group stage , as both teams are considered the strongest in the play-in. Check out the groups A and B of the entry phase below:

