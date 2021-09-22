Worlds 2021 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
0
worlds-2021-|-check-out-the-teams-in-the-entry-and-group-stages

During a live broadcast held this Wednesday (), Riot Games raffled the groups from the Entry Phase and the World Cup Groups Phase 2021 from League of Legends. One of the highlights is the Brazilian RED Canids, who will face Hanwha Life and LNG in group A.

  • Croc accuses Surrender to pay only 11% of what was promised; organization denies
  • RED Canids Kalunga wins the second stage of CBLOL 60
  • LoL, Valorant | Riot announces new client for the company’s games

    • Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

    The official broadcast defined groups A and B of the entry phase and also of the group stage. RED Canids fell into Group A, along with Hanwha Life Esports from South Korea, LNG Esports from China, Infinity Esports from Latin America and PEACE from Oceania.

    Switching can benefit the Pack if they rank third. If RED Canids achieves third place in the group, the team will play the best of 5 in the group stage against the third place in Group B, getting rid of a possible confrontation against LNG or HLE for the spot in the group stage , as both teams are considered the strongest in the play-in. Check out the groups A and B of the entry phase below:

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 22 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!

A group

  • Hanwha Life Esports (LCK)
  • LNG Esports (LPL)
  • Infinity Esports (LLA)
    PEACE (LCO)

  • RED Kalunga (CBLOL)

    • Group B

  • Beyond Gaming (PCS)

    • Cloud9 (LCS)

  • Unicorns of Love (LCL)
  • Galatasaray (TCL)
  • DetonatioN FocusMe (LJL)

    • Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

    The group stage also has its teams defined. The teams are still waiting for the four teams classified from the entry phase to complete the bracket Check out the four groups below:

    Group A

  • DWG KIA (LCK )
  • FunPlus Phoenix (LPL)
  • Rogue ( LEC)
  • Vacancy for Entry Phase

    • Group B507262

  • EDward Gaming (LPL)
  • 60 Thieves (LCS)
  • T1 ( LCK)
  • Vacancy for Entry Phase

    • Group C507262

  • PSG Talon (PCS)
  • Fnatic (LEC)
  • Royal Never Give Up (LPL)
  • Vacancy for Stage Entry

    Group D

  • MAD Lions (LEC)
  • Gen.G (LCK)
  • Team Liquid (LCS)
  • Vacancy for Entry Phase

  • The World Cup entry phase 100 starts on October 5th and will have RED Canids Kalunga as the Brazilian representative. The group stage starts on the day in October.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 507262 507262

    507262 507262

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button