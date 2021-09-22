whatsapp-prepares-cashback-for-those-who-make-payments-through-the-app

Get Money Back for payments you make on WhatsApp (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

With the return of part of the money to the user, the application wants to encourage the use of the system, which has end-to-end encryption as an asset for transaction security. It is not clear whether the feature will be aimed at those who have never sent a payment or if it will function as a kind of loyalty program applicable to all transfers made.

For now, cashback is testing and limited to India’s UPI payment system, one of the few places where WhatsApp Pay has any popularity. According to the WABetaInfo website, you can receive up to US$ 21 in refunds for your transactions, this amount can be fixed or calculated on the amount of transactions.

The feature was noticed in beta 2..20.3 for Android, but very few people could see it. The novelty is still in the testing phase, so it’s not possible to know when or if it will actually reach everyone. Stay tuned to Canaltech for more news about WhatsApp.

Source: WABetaInfo