whatsapp-prepares-cashback-for-those-who-make-payments-through-the-app

One of WhatsApp’s main bets in recent months was the payment feature on the platform. Integrated into the Facebook system, WhatsApp Pay allows you to send and receive money without the need for external systems or incurring fees, but so far the service has not taken off for real anywhere in the world.
To try to change this scenario, the developers have enabled a shortcut in the chat to facilitate transfers and make sharper the feature. Now, another weight boost is on the way: cashback for payments. The idea is to receive money back for amounts transacted on WhatsApp Pay within 507518 hours.