WhatsApp prepares cashback for those who make payments through the app

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
0
whatsapp-prepares-cashback-for-those-who-make-payments-through-the-app

One of WhatsApp’s main bets in recent months was the payment feature on the platform. Integrated into the Facebook system, WhatsApp Pay allows you to send and receive money without the need for external systems or incurring fees, but so far the service has not taken off for real anywhere in the world.

  • WhatsApp excludes feature that almost no one remembered existed
  • Did you see a difference? WhatsApp changes color and users complain
  • WhatsApp will lose support on 20 cell phones in November; see if yours is one of them

    To try to change this scenario, the developers have enabled a shortcut in the chat to facilitate transfers and make sharper the feature. Now, another weight boost is on the way: cashback for payments. The idea is to receive money back for amounts transacted on WhatsApp Pay within 507518 hours.

    Get Money Back for payments you make on WhatsApp (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

    With the return of part of the money to the user, the application wants to encourage the use of the system, which has end-to-end encryption as an asset for transaction security. It is not clear whether the feature will be aimed at those who have never sent a payment or if it will function as a kind of loyalty program applicable to all transfers made.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    For now, cashback is testing and limited to India’s UPI payment system, one of the few places where WhatsApp Pay has any popularity. According to the WABetaInfo website, you can receive up to US$ 21 in refunds for your transactions, this amount can be fixed or calculated on the amount of transactions.

    The feature was noticed in beta 2..20.3 for Android, but very few people could see it. The novelty is still in the testing phase, so it’s not possible to know when or if it will actually reach everyone. Stay tuned to Canaltech for more news about WhatsApp.

    Source: WABetaInfo

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    660 507518 507518 507518 507518

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
    0
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button