September 22, 2021
Google Drive (Android l iOS l Web) has, in addition to the computer version, an application with the main tools of the service. With a simple and very intuitive interface, the program allows the user not only to access the contents of the account, but also to change the current organization through new folders.

Compared to the desktop version, the process has many similarities. As a result, addressing differences is an easier task. They basically boil down to the layout and shape of the buttons. So, if you’ve already used the feature from your computer, the path won’t be a big surprise. Check out how to create folders in Google Drive from your mobile phone.

Step 1:

access the app and, on the home page, select the “+” button located in the lower right corner of the screen.

Click the “+” button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

In the options tab that will be displayed at the bottom of the screen, select “Folder”.

Using this command, the user can create a new document, spreadsheet or presentation. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Once that’s done, write an easily identifiable name and click the “Create” button.

Create a name for the folder. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

To view your account folders, click on the “Files” tab, which is located in the lower right corner of the screen. Editing options for each folder can be accessed via the three-dot highlighted button.

Access the options menu for edit it. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

When clicking on it, numerous tools will be displayed. The “Share”, “Change Color”, “Rename” and “Move” commands are just some of the possibilities.

Change the color of the folder to make it easier to identify. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to create folders in Google Drive from mobile and edit them.

