how-to-create-folders-in-google-drive-from-mobile

Google Drive (Android l iOS l Web) has, in addition to the computer version, an application with the main tools of the service. With a simple and very intuitive interface, the program allows the user not only to access the contents of the account, but also to change the current organization through new folders.

Compared to the desktop version, the process has many similarities. As a result, addressing differences is an easier task. They basically boil down to the layout and shape of the buttons. So, if you’ve already used the feature from your computer, the path won’t be a big surprise. Check out how to create folders in Google Drive from your mobile phone.

Step 1:

access the app and, on the home page, select the “+” button located in the lower right corner of the screen.

Click the "+" button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

In the options tab that will be displayed at the bottom of the screen, select “Folder”.