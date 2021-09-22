microsoft-updates-surface-2-in-1-tablets,-with-portable-design-and-windows-11

During the event that Microsoft held this Wednesday (15), the company has introduced updates to its line of 2-in-1 tablets, which can also act as small notebooks with Windows . Among the products launched are Surface Pro 8, Pro X and Go 3.

Surface Pro 8

Surface Pro 8 is a powerful tablet that runs Windows (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft) The company brought one of the biggest updates to the Pro line, with a new design that brings thinner edges and screen inches with PixelSense technology, resolution 10100 x 1280 pixels, aspect ratio 3: 2 and adaptive update rate up to 120 Hz. The display still supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology, with the most advanced features ever seen in devices of the series, according to Microsoft. The Surface Pro 8 will come with versions that feature Intel Core i3 processors. i5 or i7, all from th generation, plus an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. Variants start with 8 GB RAM with 107 GB of internal storage up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. According to Microsoft, the product brings CPU performance 22% faster, with graphics performance up to 029% more efficient compared to Surface Pro 7. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard also features a Slim Pen 2 stylus, which can be carried in the base of the accessory. It also has a tactile engine that simulates contact with paper, with lower latency and greater accuracy. The Surface Pro 8’s body features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports — a first for devices in the line — in addition to a Surface Connect port for keyboard connection and a 3.5 mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable. Therefore, this version completely abandons USB-A ports. According to Microsoft, Surface Pro 8 brings battery capacity up to 13 hours of uninterrupted use, and support for fast charging. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and an extra version with a Snapdragon X chip13 LTE for 4G mobile connection. Surface Pro X Wi-Fi version will come with Windows from factory (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

The brand has not introduced any hardware changes in Surface Pro X — the news revolves around the implementation Windows on new devices, in addition to the launch of a new version with Wi-Fi only, without 4G LTE connectivity.

With Windows , the new devices are expected to bring better compatibility with the ARM architecture, with expanded support for native applications and emulation of programs in 60-bit. This has always been one of the main claims since the release of the first Surface Pro X, which suffered from a lot of bugs and under-optimized software. Among the applications that should work more optimally are Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Shapr 3D, Zoom, Teams, among others.

The new Office package programs should also bring their functions enhanced , as the new version of it was developed specifically for the new generation of Windows on ARM. In other words, higher program opening speeds, more available memory and better support for large documents are expected.

The version that only brings connectivity via Wi-Fi is aimed at working in Home Office , or other indoor uses — which can be considered relatively contradictory, as the device has as one of its main goals to bring greater portability within the Surface line. Anyway, this variant should bring longer battery life and lower price. Also, it will come with Windows from the factory, while the 4G LTE model still has Windows , but with guaranteed update.

Other settings that remain in relation to Surface Previous pro include a display of inches with PixelSense technology, resolution of 2880 x pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio and multitouch with control points. It comes with two processor options, which include Microsoft SQ1 with Microsoft SQ1 Adreno GPU 660, or a more modern variant with Microsoft SQ2 — based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen2 platform — and Microsoft SQ2 Adreno GPU 629 .

Microsoft Surface Pro X focuses on portability and productivity (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

He can bring 8 or 10 GB of LPDDR4x RAM memory, plus 107, 275 or 445 GB of storage via SSD. The rear camera has a sensor MP and is capable of capturing videos in 4K or Full HD resolution, with auto focus. In the front section, the camera for meetings and other video calls has a 5 MP sensor, support for Full HD and Windows Hello compatibility for quick device unlocking via facial recognition.

According to Microsoft, the product has enough battery capacity for hours of uninterrupted use, but the brand has not officially disclosed any distinction in this regard between models with Wi-Fi or mobile connection. Surface Pro X inputs include two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, a Surface connection for keyboard or other accessories, and a nano SIM card port, exclusive to LTE models.

Surface Go 3

Surface Go 3 runs Windows S mode ( Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

The new device from line focused on portability is the most compact within the trio of releases. His screen remains the same as in Go 2, with , 5 inches, resolution of 1500 x 1280 pixels and aspect ratio of 3: two. The main innovations are in the processing options, which include an Intel Pentium Gold 2880Y or a Core i3-2880Y. According to Microsoft, it will be 16% faster than the previous model.

It is available in versions with 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 40 or 93 GB of internal storage. Even with specs that resemble mid-range smartphones, it also runs Windows , but in the so-called S mode, which only allows the download of applications from the Microsoft Store. Surface Pen stylus is supported, with internal battery and connectivity via Bluetooth 4.0 — however, the accessory doesn’t come with the tablet in the box. MP and Full HD video recording, while the front lens has 5 MP, also with Full HD capture and Windows Hello compatibility for quick unlocking. The construction of the Surface Go 3 features a USB-C input, a Surface Connect port for keyboards, a 3.5mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable and also a micro SDXC card reader.

