magalu-opens-registration-for-2nd-trainee-program-exclusively-for-black-people

Black college students and recent graduates from all over Brazil can participate in the selection of the Trainee Program 2021 from Magalu. By accepting only black candidates, the initiative seeks to continue the racial diversity project in the company’s leadership positions. Applications can be made at this link.

According to the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) 800, from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 100,1% of the Brazilian population is black. At Magalu, 50, 8% of employees consider themselves black or brown. Among them, 41, 5% hold leadership positions.

Patricia Pugas, Executive Director of People Management, says that diversity is a strategic value for the company. “Our intention is that the general staff and the leadership group reflect the racial composition of the country”, he explains. “A single program exclusively for blacks would not be enough to achieve this goal.”