fda-does-not-recommend-3rd-dose-of-pfizer-vaccine-for-everyone;-understand

In recent weeks, health authorities in the United States have debated whether booster doses of vaccines against covid-19 should apply to all Americans or only to those at higher risk if infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. On Tuesday (19), an expert panel from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) health agency argued that the third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech immunizing agent should only be recommended for “high-risk” patients.

According to The New York Times, this was the first vote on booster doses of vaccines against covid-19 in the country. At the time, members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) joined with infectious disease experts and physicians, making up the committee that discussed the importance of the third dose.

Committee of researchers of the United States Health Agency recommends third dose only for people at high risk (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements) With 16 votes against and two in favor of booster for all, committee members rejected the argument that the general population needed the third dose of the immunizer. The rationale is that the efficacy data of the 2-dose vaccine schedule suggest that there is still protection against serious illnesses and hospitalizations. Furthermore, it is not clear whether a third dose can prevent the propagation of covid-19, which would justify its use. In the future, this understanding may be revised. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“It’s not clear if everyone they need to be encouraged, except for a subset of the population who would be at high risk for serious disease,” said Dr. Michael Kurilla, FDA committee member and NIH official. In this case, the elderly and people at high risk for the disease would enter.

In the final recommendation, the committee advised that only people at "high risk" in case of infection should receive the third dose by the coronavirus. Even more people may be included in this group, depending on the epidemiological situation in each region of the US.

