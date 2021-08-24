bajrang punia injured: bajran punia out of world wrestling championship due to injury: bajrang punia out of world wrestling championship

Bajrang, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, also played with an injury in the Olympics, outside due to injury from the Bajrang World Wrestling Championship, doctors have given six weeks rest adviceNew Delhi

Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia will miss the upcoming Wrestling World Championships as he has been advised six weeks of rehabilitation to treat a ligament tear in his right knee ahead of the Tokyo Games.

The World Championships will be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2 to 10 and Bajrang will not be able to start training until the rehabilitation program is completed.

Bajrang had recently undergone an MRI to know the severity of his injury in Russia in June ahead of the Olympics and consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Sports Medicine Center at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“There is a ligament injury and Dr. Dinshaw has asked me to undergo a six-week rehabilitation program,” Bajrang told PTI. I will not be able to participate in the World Championships.

There is no more ranking competition for the rest of the year and Bajrang said that his season is over.

“This year the world championship is the only major event left in the calendar. I don’t see myself participating in any other tournament this year.

Bajrang suffered an injury while playing in the Ali Aliyev tournament in Russia in June ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Bajrang withdrew from the semi-final match against Abdulmajid Kudiyev in that tournament when the opponent grabbed his right leg and pulled him in the first period of the match.

Bajrang’s right knee was affected due to the leg drag and he immediately withdrew from the match, stumbling. She, however, participated in the Olympics and won a bronze medal in the 65kg category.

Bajrang said, ‘It was my first Olympics and I dreamed of winning an Olympic medal, in Tokyo I played despite the pain. I had to do that.’

Bajrang said he wants to continue training with his Georgia coach Shako Bentinidis. Bentinidis has returned home as the Wrestling Federation of India is yet to give him a new contract.

The wrestling federation will meet with all the wrestlers to know their side before taking a decision on awarding new contracts to foreign coaches.

Bajrang used to train under Bentinidis while Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya’s personal coach was Russia’s Kamal Malikov.

Deepak Poonia’s coach was Murad Gedarov of Russia, who was dropped from Tokyo in the bronze medal play-half for assaulting a referee. Deepak lost the bronze medal match to Miles Nazim Emin of San Marino. The WFI then canceled Gedarov’s contract.

WFI sources said Ravi’s coach Malikov is almost certain to get a new contract and the federation may consider the Indian wrestler’s request even if Bajrang wants to continue training with Bentinidis, despite not being completely satisfied with him.